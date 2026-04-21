Nagaland MLA calls for boosting local pork production

Achumbemo Kikon, Secretary General of the Naga People's Front (NPF), on April 21, called for scaling up local pork production in Nagaland to address a significant supply deficit.

Speaking at the inauguration of a pork store in Kohima, Kikon highlighted the high demand for pork in the state. He noted that Nagaland requires around 60,000 tonnes of pork annually, while local production stands at approximately 30,000 tonnes, leaving a 50 per cent shortfall.

Emphasising the economic potential, he said the existing supply gap offers major opportunities for local entrepreneurs and farmers.

Kikon also urged educated unemployed youth to take up entrepreneurship in the pig farming sector, stating that it can serve as a viable avenue for livelihood generation and economic growth in the state.