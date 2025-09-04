Nagaland MLA calls for comprehensive census of illegal immigrants amid rising demographic concerns

Nagaland MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu has raised alarm over what he describes as unchecked illegal immigration threatening the indigenous identity of the state, calling for immediate government action, including a door-to-door census and establishment of a dedicated Department for Indigenous Affairs.

Speaking on the floor of the assembly, Nienu highlighted how recent developments in Assam regarding illegal immigration have exposed vulnerabilities in Nagaland's protective mechanisms. "We can see it with our own eyes, they have not only entered but they are now running a business, they have acquired lots of land and property, manipulating documents, and have even entered their names in electoral rolls using forged papers," the MLA stated.

The legislator questioned the effectiveness of existing protective measures like the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN), particularly noting the poor implementation of RIIN. He warned that despite these safeguards, the state remains vulnerable to demographic changes that could eventually marginalise indigenous communities.

"How can we think we are safe when people come in silently, take our names, then marry into our families. Then they lease our land and claim it, and that's how we are slowly disappearing," Nienu observed, drawing parallels with neighbouring states where indigenous populations have become minorities in their ancestral lands.

The MLA's primary proposal centres on conducting a comprehensive physical census targeting what he terms "illegal immigrants." This enumeration would cover urban and rural areas, documenting professions, property ownership details, vehicle registrations, and family compositions with photographic evidence.

Nienu emphasised that this initiative should extend beyond urban centres to district headquarters and villages, requiring coordination between government officials, local bodies, and civil society organisations. He stressed the need for enhanced security at entry points, including Peren, Dimapur, Nuiland, Wokha, Mokokchung, Longleng, and Mon districts.

The speech referenced the North East Indigenous People's Forum's Jokai Declaration, adopted earlier this year, which calls for establishing dedicated Indigenous Affairs departments across northeastern states. "This is not a demand born out of politics. It is a moral, cultural and constitutional necessity," Nienu argued.

Addressing concerns about indigenous rights and self-determination, the MLA warned against what he described as a gradual erosion of indigenous control. "If we continue like this, our children will grow up as strangers in their own homeland—speaking others' language, farming others' land, and living under another's rules."

The legislator concluded with a call for immediate action, stating: "Let us be a generation that said 'Enough is enough.' Let us be remembered as the generation that stood together, fought together and gave our today for the better of our children's tomorrow."