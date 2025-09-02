Nagaland MLA calls for data-driven review of job reservation policies

Nagaland legislator Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu on September 2 urged the state assembly to approach job reservation policies with caution, warning against hasty decisions that could deepen tribal imbalances.

Presenting official data, Nienu pointed out that employment opportunities in government service are unevenly distributed across communities. According to his figures, seven tribes — Angami, Ao, Lotha, Phom, Sangtam, Sumi, and Pochury — hold a share of jobs larger than their population size, while nine tribes — Chakhesang, Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Rengma, Yimkhiung, Tikhir, and Zeliang — remain significantly underrepresented.

He reminded lawmakers that the primary purpose of reservations is to advance social justice, break cycles of poverty, and ensure equal participation in governance. “Before finalising any quota policy, we must assess population data, employment records, and ensure proportional representation of each tribe. A hasty decision will only worsen tensions,” Nienu said.

To address the disparities, he recommended a comprehensive survey of the tribal population and employment patterns. Such a study, he argued, is necessary to create a fair and inclusive reservation framework that reflects the realities on the ground.