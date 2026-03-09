Nagaland MLAs raise concern over police constable recruitment criteria

Several legislators in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly on March 9 expressed concern over the recruitment criteria for police constables, suggesting a review of the balance between physical and written tests.

The issue was raised during Question Hour in connection with the recent Nagaland Police constable recruitment drive held in January 2026 to fill 1,176 posts. During the process, 80 posts remained vacant after candidates failed to qualify in the physical efficiency tests.

Raising the matter, Tongpang Ozukum welcomed the government’s decision to conduct the recruitment after a long gap, noting that it provided an important opportunity for unemployed youths in the state. However, he pointed out that 80 posts remained unfilled across five districts.

According to data cited by Ozukum, the highest number of vacancies was in Mokokchung district with 43 posts, followed by Tuensang district with 32. Tseminyu district had three unfilled posts, while Longleng district and Wokha district had one vacancy each.

While acknowledging that the vacancies were not due to any fault of the department, Ozukum suggested that another opportunity be given to candidates from the affected districts through a separate recruitment drive or by including the backlog posts in future recruitments.

Replying to the query, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Yanthungo Patton confirmed that 80 posts remained vacant. He clarified that there would be no immediate separate recruitment solely for those posts but assured the House that the vacancies would remain reserved for the respective districts and tribes and would be carried forward as backlog vacancies in the next recruitment drive.

During the discussion, Kuzholuzo Nienu appreciated the fairness of the physical and medical tests but raised concerns about the written examination. He noted that candidates with basic qualifications often had to compete with highly educated graduates, creating an uneven playing field. He suggested that the department examine ways to make the recruitment process fairer for candidates from less advantaged areas.

Another legislator, Achumbemo Kikon, suggested reducing the weightage of written marks and placing greater emphasis on physical tests, stating that constabulary duties require physical strength and field work.

Responding to the suggestions, Patton said the views expressed by the members would be examined and the recruitment system reviewed.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also emphasised that police service primarily requires physical fitness and said candidates must prepare themselves accordingly. He suggested that the unfilled posts in the respective districts be given another opportunity in future recruitment drives but cautioned that vacancies should not remain unfilled indefinitely.

Patton further informed the House that the minimum educational qualification for constable recruitment is Class 8 for forward tribes and Class 6 for backward tribes. He added that the department would review the recruitment process, particularly the balance between written and physical tests, in the next recruitment exercise.