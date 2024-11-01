The Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer of Mokokchung, Thsuvisie Phoji, issued a strong advisory to residents, urging them to uphold integrity during the ongoing voter registration process. Highlighting a need to prevent fraud, Phoji warned that any applications submitted with false information, including fake images or fraudulent documents, would be subject to stringent legal action under electoral law.

The advisory specifically addresses applications submitted through Form 6, commonly used for new voter registrations. According to Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, providing false information on an electoral roll application is a serious offense punishable by up to one year of imprisonment, a fine, or both. Phoji emphasized that the act of submitting false claims, either through fabricated documents or information that the applicant knowingly recognizes as untrue, constitutes a criminal act under Indian law.

The section states: “If any person makes a false claim in connection with the preparation, revision, or correction of an electoral roll; or the inclusion or exclusion of any entry in or from an electoral roll, a statement or declaration in writing which is false and which he either knows or believes to be false or does not believe to be true, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with a fine or with both.”

In line with these regulations, Mokokchung’s district office will enforce the following measures to ensure the integrity of the voter registration process:

- Any Form 6 application containing false images, documents, or misleading information will be rejected outright.

- Individuals found guilty of submitting fraudulent applications, or those assisting in such activities, will face prosecution, with penalties including up to one year of imprisonment or a fine, as mandated by Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act.

- Offenders may face restrictions on future attempts to apply for voter registration, affecting their ability to participate in upcoming electoral processes.

Additionally, all Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) across Mokokchung District have been instructed to conduct rigorous verification of voter registration applications. Any applications suspected of fraud must be reported immediately for further investigation and action.

The district administration is calling on all residents, as well as political representatives, to ensure that applications submitted for voter inclusion are authentic and fully compliant with election laws. The Deputy Commissioner underscored that any attempt to falsify voter registration details undermines the democratic process and will not be tolerated.

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