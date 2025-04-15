Following guidelines from the Office of the Commissioner, Nagaland, Mon district's Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Ajit Kumar, IAS, has issued a directive emphasizing the mandatory use of appropriate and respectful terminology when referring to persons with disabilities in all official communications and documents.

All administrative officers in Mon district, heads of departments, and representatives of local organisations, including the Konyak Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong, and Konyak Students’ Union, have been urged to ensure strict compliance with the revised terms as per government directives.

Key changes in terminology include:

Replacing “Viklang/Viklangta” with “Divyang/Divyangjan/Divyangta” Using “Persons with Disability” instead of “Disabled” Referring to “Intellectual Disability” in place of “Mental Retardation” Using “Hearing Impaired” instead of “Deaf and Dumb”

The directive aims to promote dignity, inclusivity, and sensitivity in all official references to individuals with disabilities.