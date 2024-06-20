In a move against illegal gambling activities, Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma, IAS, has issued stern directives regarding the sale of unauthorized lottery tickets within Mon District. Citing violations of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act 1998, the DC's office announced that lottery games such as ShillongTeer, Nagaland Arrow and Raja Rani are being illegally distributed across various towns in the district.

The order, dated June 14, 2024, mandates severe penalties for individuals involved in the sale, distribution, or purchase of tickets for these lotteries. Offenders could face up to two years of rigorous imprisonment, fines, or both.

Administrative officers, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, have been instructed to conduct immediate verifications across their jurisdictions. The goal is to identify and shut down all outlets engaged in the illicit sale of these lottery tickets.