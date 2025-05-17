In a landmark initiative aimed at safeguarding the welfare of young citizens migrating out of the state for education or employment, the Mon District Police launched the "Youth Migration Monitoring & Safety" programme, also known as "Mon Migration Trail", at the SP Office, Mon on Saturday.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Phangnon Konyak, Member of Rajya Sabha, in the presence of Wennyei Konyak, Deputy Commissioner of Mon, and Kanchan Kumar Kandpal, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Mon. The event was chaired by Bendangwati Ao, SDPO Mon, with a welcome address by H. Pongloi, SDPO Tizit, and concluded with a benediction by John, Assistant Commandant of the Village Guard.

In her speech, MP Phangnon Konyak praised the programme as a vital and timely intervention. She highlighted the vulnerabilities faced by young migrants and emphasised the need for structured, compassionate, and tech-enabled community responses.

Deputy Commissioner Wennyei Konyak urged village leaders and civil society groups to actively support the initiative, stressing the importance of keeping the migrant database current to facilitate timely help.

SP Kanchan Kumar Kandpal explained that many youth from Mon migrate in search of better opportunities but often face exploitation, underpayment, or abuse, which go unreported due to the lack of a formal monitoring mechanism.



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To address this, the new programme will collect and maintain updated records of migrants—including their destination, occupation, and contact person—securely stored at the SP Office. The initiative involves close coordination with village councils, churches, and community organisations to build a safety network.

A dedicated police team will stay in touch with migrants and intervene when needed. A WhatsApp-based registration system has been introduced for ease of access. Migrants can simply text “HI” to 6009596367 and complete the simple registration steps—no app required.

SP Kandpal clarified that the initiative is more than a rescue mechanism; it's about ensuring justice, dignity, and community accountability. By creating official records, the programme will allow swift and effective intervention in cases of distress or abuse.

Community leaders from the Konyak Union (KU), Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong (KNSK), and Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) also lauded the programme and pledged their full support.

The event concluded with a video demonstration showing how the tracking and registration process works.

Calling on all citizens to participate, Mon Police stressed that while led by law enforcement, this initiative is a community-driven mission to ensure no youth from Mon is ever left unheard, unprotected, or alone in their pursuit of a brighter future.