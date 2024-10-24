Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, has pledged to secure the necessary funds to complete the long-pending construction of Nagaland’s new High Court Complex at Meriema, Kohima. The complex, which requires an additional Rs 379 crore for its completion, has been under construction since 2007, with only 60% of the work completed to date.

During his visit to the site on Wednesday, Meghwal was accompanied by key officials, including the state’s law & justice and land revenue advisor, TN Mannen, MLA Jwenga Seb, and members of the Kohima Bar Association. The minister inspected the ongoing construction and addressed the media about the challenges and prospects surrounding the High Court project.

Speaking at the High Court Complex, Meghwal revealed that he had a productive meeting with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. The discussions revolved around the financial support needed for the completion of the complex, as well as broader issues concerning legal infrastructure in the state. “It was a positive meeting, and I have assured that during the upcoming winter session, a formal discussion with the secretaries of justice and expenditure will be convened to expedite funding,” Meghwal said.

Nagaland’s Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to social media to express his optimism following the meeting. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rio reiterated the importance of completing the long-delayed project, emphasizing its role in improving the state’s justice delivery system. He added, "We are hopeful for a favourable response from the Ministry to address this long-standing issue."

The construction of the High Court Complex has faced numerous delays due to financial constraints. According to reports, out of the total estimated cost of Rs 541.80 crore, only Rs 162.78 crore has been allocated by the state government so far, leaving a shortfall of Rs 379 crore. Despite multiple requests from the state to the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Finance over the years, financial assistance from the Centre has been elusive, creating a deadlock in the completion of the project.

The foundation stone for the new complex was laid by former Chief Justice of India, K.G. Balakrishnan, in 2007. While the state government has funded the construction thus far, the lack of sufficient central assistance has hindered progress, leaving a significant portion of the building incomplete. The completion of the High Court is seen as crucial to ensuring better access to justice for the people of Nagaland.

In addition to his focus on the High Court Complex, Meghwal also highlighted developmental plans for other parts of the state. On Tuesday, he visited Tseminyu, a newly formed district, and discussed key projects under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), including road development and the establishment of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The minister noted that the projects would directly benefit the people of Tseminyu by enhancing infrastructure and access to financial services.

Meghwal further assured an increase in housing allocations under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to address the housing needs in Tseminyu. He also committed to establishing a district court in the new district, further strengthening the judicial infrastructure.

Addressing the ongoing issues with NH-29, Meghwal briefly acknowledged the need to ensure justice for people affected by the poor condition of the highway. While he did not elaborate, his statement hinted at the government’s intention to address these infrastructure challenges.

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