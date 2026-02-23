Nagaland: MoS Nimuben Bambhaniya reviews development works in Dimapur district

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya held a review meeting with various departments of Dimapur district at the Police Complex, Rhosdoram Hall, Chümoukedima on February 21, 2026.

Interacting with officials, the Minister said Nagaland has immense potential to emerge as a model of development if departments work in coordination with commitment and clear targets. Following her two-day visit to multiple locations in the district, she stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special focus has been placed on the development of the North-East region. She reiterated the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”, emphasizing collective responsibility in nation-building.

During her visit, Bambhaniya inspected a health centre, an Anganwadi school, and Jal Jeevan Mission initiatives. She interacted with self-help groups and women beneficiaries, visited a fair price shop, and met village leaders, including the chairman and councillors. She highlighted the need to ensure effective implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.

Highlighting Nagaland’s tourism potential, she said the state’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, especially the globally renowned Hornbill Festival offer vast opportunities for economic growth and improved livelihoods.

Referring to Khonoma, widely known as India’s first green village, she praised the community spirit and environmental consciousness of the people, calling it an inspiring example of sustainable development.

The Minister also encouraged the promotion of “Local for Local” and “Make in India,” urging support for local products and empowerment of women, farmers and youth. She called on departments to adopt target-oriented approaches with monthly and six-month goals to achieve measurable outcomes.

On February 22, Bambhaniya also visited the historic Kachari Ruins and Durga Mandir in Dimapur.