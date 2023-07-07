Labour Commissioner and Sushil Kumar on July 7 said that most of the people in Nagaland are unaware of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI).

Revealing this at a sensitisation programme on EPF and ESI at the conference hall of the labour commissioner's office in Kohima on Friday, Kumar who is also secretary of labour and employment department, said both EPF and ESI are two of the largest security schemes in the country.

He also stressed that sensitisation on the two schemes is necessary to ensure that both employers and employees are aware of their rights, obligations and benefits under these social security schemes.

Patel also said that employers need to understand their legal obligations related to EPF and ESI contributions and provide the necessary infrastructure and systems to comply with the requirements.

“Sensitisation can help them understand the legal provisions, deadlines and procedures involved, which will reduce the likelihood of non-compliance and potential legal issues,'' he added.

He added that sensitisation on EPF and ESI is critical to ensure that all stakeholders involved, including employers and employees, have a clear understanding of these social security schemes.

''By increasing awareness, promoting compliance and enhancing the well-being of employees, sensitisation programmes can contribute to a fair, equitable and secure working environment,'' he said.

Nagaland regional PF commissioner Rohit Singh, who was the resource person, the EPF and ESI are social security schemes provided by the government of India to protect the financial interests of employees.

Singh also said the EPF scheme is a mandatory retirement savings scheme applicable to employees in organisations with 20 or more employees, adding, ''EPF fund serves as a retirement corpus for employees, which they can withdraw upon retirement, resignation, or termination''.

He further said that the EPF also provides other benefits such as a pension scheme called the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) and a life insurance scheme named the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI).

Singh added that the EPS provides a pension to members who have completed 10 years of service, while the EDLI offers life insurance coverage to EPF members.

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