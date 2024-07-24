Nagaland Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has taken a significant step towards modernizing its operations by introducing digital payment services across all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and District Transport Offices (DTOs) in the state.

The initiative, launched on July 19, at the Transport Commissionerate in Kohima, aims to streamline transactions and improve service delivery for citizens.

In collaboration with HDFC Bank, the MVD's new system allows residents to pay motor vehicle-related taxes and fees using various digital methods, including debit cards, credit cards, UPI QR codes, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. This move is expected to enhance transparency, operational efficiency, and convenience for citizens seeking vehicle-related services.

Dr Zasekuolie Chusi, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, officially launched the service on behalf of the government. Speaking at the event, Dr Chusi described the initiative as "another milestone in harnessing technology for governance and citizen service." He emphasized the importance of continually upgrading working methods and systems to achieve complete digitisation of transactions and services.

The launch ceremony was attended by key officials, including Transport Commissioner Elias T. Lotha and HDFC Bank representatives led by Cluster Head Lansingam Panmei.