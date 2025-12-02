Nagaland moves to upgrade health and education infrastructure under new agreement

Nagaland's ailing healthcare system will receive a boost after Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited signed a corporate social responsibility agreement with the state government on December 2.

The memorandum of understanding, exchanged at the Bamboo Hall in Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, commits the automotive manufacturer to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and improving educational facilities in Kohima and Dimapur.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio acknowledged the state's healthcare challenges, attributing them to geographical isolation and inadequate facilities. He expressed hope that Toyota's involvement would bring tangible change to residents' lives.

"Having Toyota Kirloskar Motor as health partners is intended to improve public health services, enhance learning empowerment and create long-term social impact," Rio said.

Sudeep Santram Dalvi, director of projects at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said Nagaland was the company's biggest priority in the region. He emphasised the firm's commitment to meaningful socio-economic development through community-focused initiatives.

"As we extend our engagement with Nagaland, we want to focus on social impact, including education and health. We hope families and children will benefit from these initiatives," Dalvi said.

Abu Metha, adviser to the chief minister and chairman of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland, delivered introductory remarks at the ceremony. The agreement was signed by Rio and Dalvi on behalf of their respective organisations.

The partnership marks Toyota Kirloskar's entry into healthcare and education development in Nagaland, though specific details about funding levels and project timelines were not disclosed at the signing ceremony.