Lone Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir has criticized the BJP-led NDA government for delaying a resolution to the longstanding Naga political problem. The Congress MP stated his party's dedication to securing a swift resolution.

“Despite having two agreements, the Centre has been delaying in finding a solution to the Naga political issue. Instead of early implementation of the two agreements, the Union government started changing interlocutors who had already signed the agreements and declared that the peace talks had been completed,” Jamir alleged during a press conference at the Congress party office.

The Central government has engaged in separate negotiations with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 2017. A framework agreement was signed with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, followed by an agreed position with NNPGs in December 2017. However, officials cite the NSCN-IM's demand for a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas as a major stumbling block to a final resolution.

Jamir also condemned the Nagaland Assembly's decision to operate without an opposition, criticizing the MLAs for forming an opposition-less government. “Our party is committed to fighting for an early solution,” he stated, affirming Congress's openness to suggestions from NGOs, the government, and national workers towards resolving the Naga political issue.

In response to queries about the Congress party's stance, Jamir asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is fully aware of the Naga issues. He highlighted the Naga people's frustration, recalling the 'no solution no election' slogan from the 2018 state assembly polls, which contrasted with the BJP's 'election for solution' promise.

“They (BJP) are making false promises but Naga people are still hoping that BJP will bring drastic changes. It will not. So people have to come forward and raise voices for their rights,” Jamir added.