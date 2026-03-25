Nagaland MP clarifies compensation claims, backs foothills road project

Nagaland MP S. Supongmeren Jamir has rejected claims circulating on social media regarding compensation for properties affected by the proposed Foothills Road, calling such assertions “baseless and misleading”.

Responding to reports questioning the validity of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by 14 tribal Hohos, the MP said the concerns being raised online had created confusion among stakeholders. The statement noted that demands to declare the NOC “null and void” were being amplified without verified information.

Addressing compensation concerns, the MP clarified that reports suggesting payments for “fully damaged property” would only be made after approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were inaccurate. “Totally baseless and misleading,” the statement said, dismissing the claims.

The Foothills Road, envisioned as part of a Trans-Nagaland Highway network, has been positioned as a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity and supporting economic activity across the state. According to the statement, the Nagaland government has already submitted Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to the Centre, seeking approval to upgrade the route into a National Highway.

The proposed project carries an estimated cost of around ₹3,284 crore and is expected to significantly improve transport links across foothill regions, which currently face connectivity challenges.

Amid emerging disagreements, the MP called for coordinated efforts to address concerns raised by stakeholders, including the Foothills Committee, tribal Hohos and affected landowners. Emphasising the need to “restore the confidence of all stakeholders”, the statement urged authorities to initiate dialogue and build consensus.

The statement also highlighted the importance of bridging gaps between the state government, the Union transport ministry and local communities to ensure smooth implementation. It stressed that a “balanced and inclusive approach” would be necessary to protect public interest while addressing the rights and concerns of those impacted.