Nagaland MP flags delays on key highway projects, seeks faster execution

Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir raised concerns over delays and recurring disruptions on major highway projects during a meeting with officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on October 11. The meeting, held at the NHIDCL Regional Office in Kohima, included project officials, contractors, and consultants working on road development projects across the state.

Jamir highlighted frequent blockages along the Dimapur–Kohima four-lane highway, particularly near New Chumoukedima Village, stressing the public inconvenience caused by repeated disruptions. The highway, a vital section of National Highway 29, was initially scheduled for completion on 25 September 2025, according to reports submitted to the Ministry of DoNER. The MP also sought detailed updates on the Dimapur–Kohima four-lane highway, Kohima bypass, and Kohima–Jessami road projects.

NHIDCL Executive Director R P Singh presented a status report via a PowerPoint, citing natural disruptions, extended monsoons, technical and logistical challenges, and local issues as factors delaying progress. Singh stated that the Dimapur bypass and Package 2 of the Dimapur–Kohima highway were complete, while most of Package 3 is expected to be finished by December 2025. Protective measures for landslides along Package 1, covering New Chumoukedima, have been identified, with execution approval pending.

Regarding the Kohima bypass, Singh acknowledged slow progress in Packages 1, 2, and 4 due to technical issues, tunnel distress, and local challenges, assuring corrective measures were underway. For the Kohima–Jessami project, initial obstacles have been resolved, with completion now targeted for September 2026.

Jamir stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among stakeholders and timely communication with the State Government to prevent further delays. He announced plans for another coordination meeting in November 2025, where progress reports for all NHIDCL road projects in Nagaland will be reviewed.