S. Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), held a high-level meeting today, June 9 with senior district officials in Kohima to assess the situation in Phesama village, which has been severely affected by recent landslides.

The meeting, attended by the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, and the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil) of Jakhama, focused on reviewing the status of ongoing relief and restoration work in the affected area under Kohima district.

The Deputy Commissioner briefed the MP on immediate measures taken in collaboration with the Phesama Village Council and affected landowners to clear debris and restore vehicular access on the blocked route. Jamir expressed deep concern over the disruption to daily commuters and urged officials to expedite all restoration efforts.

A major portion of the discussion centered around the complications hampering the development of the bypass road connecting Packages 1 to 4. The administration informed that intensive coordination is underway with contractors, landowners, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to address land-related and logistical challenges.

Commending the district administration’s proactive approach, Jamir emphasized the urgency of collaborative, time-bound action to restore essential connectivity. He noted that the bypass holds strategic significance for both the local populace and broader regional transportation needs.