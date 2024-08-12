Lok Sabha member S Supongmeren Jamir from Nagaland met with Raymond Mullen, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to India, at the Irish Embassy in New Delhi on August 12.

The courtesy call focused on cultural exchange and potential bilateral cooperation. Both officials acknowledged the rich traditions of their respective regions and discussed future intercultural initiatives.

Jamir and Mullen explored possibilities for collaboration in various sectors, with a particular emphasis on agro-based industries. They agreed to further investigate opportunities in this area.