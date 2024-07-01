Lok Sabha member S. Supongmeren Jamir, on July 1, met with senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member P Chidambaram at the latter's official residence in Delhi. The meeting focused on discussing Nagaland's fiscal and socio-political landscape.

Chidambaram, who has held key positions including Finance and Home Minister under various Prime Ministers from P.V. Narasimha Rao to Manmohan Singh, demonstrated a deep understanding of Nagaland's history and current situation during the conversation.

The veteran Congress leader's expertise in Naga affairs was evident, likely stemming from his extensive experience in national politics. Notably, Chidambaram chaired the Congress Party's Manifesto Committee for the 2024 General Elections, playing a crucial role in including the Naga Political Solution clause in the party's manifesto.