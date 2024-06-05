Nagaland Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and Rajya Sabha MP, S. Phangnon Konyak hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing about progress and development in the country, particularly in the Northeast.

After the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections results on June 4, the Nagaland MP exalted his trust in PM Modi.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Phangnon wrote, "Dear Prime Minister, as you're about to take office for a record third term, our trust in you to deliver for Bharat remains intact and strong as ever. The kind of development you have brought to the country is inspirational."

Furthermore, he also praised the governance for the development witnessed in the Northeast, stating his belief in PM Modi's policies.

He said, "The once neglected Northeast is now witnessing never-before-seen development and is rapidly catching up with the rest of the country. Delhi and our dil is closer than ever."

The Nagaland MP also hailed the vision of a strong and self-reliant Viksit Bharat. "You have never shied away from doing what is best for the country and we know you will be even more committed this term as we seek to build a strong and self-reliant Viksit Bharat. God be with you," he added.