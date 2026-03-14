Nagaland MP S Supongmeren Jamir urges Centre to prioritise Foothills Road project

Member of Parliament S Supongmeren Jamir has raised an important matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha, urging the Government of India to approve and prioritise the construction of the proposed Foothills Road (Trans–Nagaland Highway).

The proposed project, spanning about 395 kilometres, will run along the foothills bordering Assam and is expected to significantly reduce travel time between districts of Nagaland. The road aims to allow people to travel across the state without repeatedly crossing interstate boundaries, thereby improving connectivity and administrative accessibility.

Once completed, the Foothills Road is expected to directly connect 103 towns and villages, benefiting more than 11 lakh people across the state. The highway will also link interior districts with existing National Highways and state roads, creating new opportunities for economic growth, trade and development.

The alignment of the road will pass through several districts including Peren, Chumoukedima, Dimapur, Niuland, Wokha, Mokokchung, Longleng and Mon, areas known for their natural and mineral resources but which have long faced connectivity challenges.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-I (Package I–VI) covering 180.656 km from Dimapur to Tuli, with an estimated cost of Rs 3,284.06 crore, have already been submitted to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for consideration as a National Highway. The total estimated cost of the entire Foothills Road project is around Rs 9,000 crore.

Jamir urged the Centre to expedite approval of the project, stating that the long-awaited Foothills Road would be a major step toward strengthening connectivity, boosting economic progress and enhancing regional integration in Nagaland.