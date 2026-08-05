Nagaland MP seeks Centre’s support to upgrade Jalukie veterinary college

Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir has urged the Centre to strengthen infrastructure and academic facilities at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry in Jalukie, Peren district, seeking support for key projects aimed at modernising the institution and improving animal healthcare services in remote areas of Nagaland.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Jamir drew the attention of the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to the need for greater investment in veterinary education and livestock healthcare infrastructure in the state.

The MP sought the sanction of a state-of-the-art Veterinary Clinical Complex, the upgradation of veterinary laboratory diagnostic facilities, and the introduction of veterinary telemedicine and mobile animal health services.

Jamir said the proposed initiatives would strengthen veterinary education while improving access to animal healthcare in remote and rural areas. He added that better diagnostic and clinical infrastructure would also support livestock development and enhance the delivery of veterinary services across the region.

Highlighting the institution’s growing academic importance, Jamir said the Jalukie-based college attracts students from different parts of the country. He expressed confidence that the proposed infrastructure upgrades could help transform the institution into one of India’s premier veterinary education centres.

The MP also underlined the wider economic significance of strengthening veterinary education, saying improved institutional capacity could contribute to higher livestock productivity, food security and employment generation, particularly in rural areas.

Urging the Union government to accord priority to the proposals, Jamir said investment in veterinary education and animal healthcare infrastructure was essential for the growth of Nagaland’s livestock sector and the overall rural economy.