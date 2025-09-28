Nagaland MP stresses fair representation, federal equity  at international delimitation conference

Nagaland’s Rajya Sabha member, S Phangnon Konyak, attended the inaugural session of the International Conference on Delimitation in India: Balancing Representation and Federal Equity, held at Sir Shankar Lal Concert Hall, University of Delhi.

The event was organised by the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi, and featured Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh along with leading academics and policymakers.

Konyak, speaking as the guest of honour, stressed the critical role of delimitation in ensuring fair representation across India’s diverse states and in reinforcing the federal structure. She praised the Faculty of Law for addressing this timely issue, highlighting its significance for democratic governance.

Drawing attention to cooperative federalism, she cited the Next Gen GST reforms as a successful example of collaboration between the central government and states, made possible through unanimous decisions in the GST Council. Konyak noted that such initiatives reflect the vibrancy of India’s democracy and the importance of consensus-driven policymaking.

The conference brought together experts to examine the challenges and implications of delimitation, aiming to promote balanced representation while maintaining federal equity across the country.