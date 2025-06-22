Nagaland MP urges CM Rio to notify local dialects as third language in GDS recruitment exam

In a concerted effort to boost local youth employment, Member of Parliament S. Supongmeren Jamir has written to the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, requesting the urgent notification of indigenous tribal dialects as a “third language” for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment under the Central Postal Department.

Jamir highlighted in his letter the systemic disadvantage faced by Naga aspirants due to the current selection process, which relies solely on Class X marks in English and Hindi, ignoring the linguistic diversity of the region. The MP expressed concern that this method has led to the selection of non-local candidates for postal roles within Nagaland and the wider Northeastern region.

Referring to multiple communications and departmental correspondences between 2023 and 2025, Jamir pointed out that the Department of Posts had acknowledged in principle the need for engagement with the state government to identify acceptable local languages for evaluation in recruitment processes. Despite this, the dialects of officially recognized Naga tribes, including those recently acknowledged like the Tikhir tribe, have yet to be formally accepted as valid mediums in the recruitment framework.

Jamir cited the successful example of Arunachal Pradesh, where 23 tribal dialects have been notified and accepted by the Department of Posts as "third languages" for GDS recruitment. This change was implemented through a special five-year provision, based on the state’s notification and certification system administered by designated officers.

In his letter, the MP emphasized the urgency of similar steps being undertaken in Nagaland to ensure that local youth are not deprived of opportunities in their own state. He urged the Nagaland government to follow suit by notifying its tribal dialects and initiating formal communication with the Department of Posts, thus enhancing inclusivity and fairness in the recruitment process.

“This move will not only recognize the rich linguistic heritage of Nagaland but also empower our youth with meaningful employment,” the MP concluded.