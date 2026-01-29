Nagaland MP urges Centre for swift resolution of long-pending Naga political issue

Nagaland Lok Sabha MP Supongmeren Jamir on January 29 made a fervent plea in Parliament for an early and honourable resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue, reminding the Government of India of its commitments to the Naga people.

Raising the matter under Rule 377, Jamir highlighted the historic agreements already signed by the Centre — the 2015 Framework Agreement with the NSCN (IM) and the 2017 Agreed Position with seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs). These agreements, he said, had raised hopes for a lasting political settlement among the people of Nagaland.

The MP recalled the 2018 slogan adopted by civil society organisations, “No Solution, No Election,” and noted that the BJP high command had assured that the state assembly elections would be an “Election for Solution.” Yet, he lamented, a final political settlement has remained elusive.

Referring to the statement made by then Governor and interlocutor R.N. Ravi on October 31, 2019, declaring that Naga peace talks were concluded, Jamir pointed out that the process faltered after the interlocutor’s replacement, leaving the peace process in limbo.

Highlighting the unity and seriousness of Nagaland, he said the state had even formed an opposition-less government to facilitate a political solution. Despite these efforts and the formal agreements, he noted, new factions under the Naga political movement have emerged, reflecting growing frustration among the people.

Urging the Centre to act, Jamir called on the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to heed the collective voice of the Naga people. “The Naga people are united in one voice — we want a solution. The time has come for the Government of India to translate its commitments and agreements into a final political settlement without further delay,” he asserted.