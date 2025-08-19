Nagaland MP demands NABARD expansion, train connectivity

S. Supongmeren Jamir, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Nagaland, has urged the Union Government to address key gaps in development and connectivity in the state, raising two pressing appeals before the Centre.

Jamir highlighted the inadequate presence of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in Nagaland, pointing out that out of the state’s 17 districts, only five are currently covered through the Dimapur regional office. Another four districts are being managed by just two Assistant General Managers without any supporting staff, leaving 12 districts without proper NABARD outreach.

He appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to deploy adequate manpower so that all districts of Nagaland are fully covered under NABARD initiatives, similar to neighbouring Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his second appeal, Jamir pressed for the extension of the BG Express (Train No. 15665) from Mariani in Assam to Tuli in Nagaland. He noted that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly had already passed a resolution in April 2025 on this matter, followed by official communication to the Northeast Frontier Railway in May.

Stressing that this was not a demand for a new service but the extension of an existing train on an already constructed railway line, Jamir urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve the extension at the earliest, saying it would provide a major boost to connectivity for Nagaland.

Jamir expressed hope that the Union Government would take swift action on both demands in the interest of balanced development and improved connectivity for Nagaland and the wider Northeast.