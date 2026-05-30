Nagaland MP warns of action against contractors over highway delays

Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha MP and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir on May 30 said strict monitoring would be carried out over the next four months to ensure timely completion of national highway projects in the state, warning that contractors failing to meet deadlines would face action.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima, Jamir said he inspected highway projects from Dimapur to Kohima and from Kohima to Jesami on May 28 and 29 to assess implementation, maintenance and safety standards of projects being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

He acknowledged that Nagaland's difficult terrain and unpredictable monsoon conditions pose challenges to infrastructure development but stressed that contractors and executing agencies must be adequately prepared to complete projects on schedule.

According to Jamir, the inspection, conducted with district administrations, NHIDCL officials and contractors, focused on road safety measures, drainage maintenance and construction quality.

He said road safety infrastructure along the Assam border-Kohima stretch, including signage and dividers, was found to be below NHIDCL standards. The agency has been asked to strictly enforce guidelines and ensure uniform standards comparable to those followed in other states.

The MP also raised concerns over blocked drainage systems and poor post-construction maintenance, saying such lapses had contributed to road damage. Contractors have been directed to clear affected areas within stipulated timelines.

Referring to the Dimapur-Kohima highway, Jamir criticised the construction of some road dividers without adequate approval and safety assessments, stating that they had contributed to accidents. He said any divider or access opening must receive approval from competent NHIDCL authorities and be accompanied by proper signage.

Jamir said most NHIDCL highway projects in Nagaland are expected to be completed this year, with the exception of the Kohima bypass road, which may require an additional two years due to bridge construction work and land-related issues.

He also expressed concern over the theft of aluminium crash barriers and road signs, describing it as a serious threat to public safety. In addition, he noted that illegal mining activities had blocked roads at more than 35 locations.

During a visit to Phek district on Friday, the MP inspected the BSF Camp-Chakhabama road stretch and said repair and maintenance work had been assured within 20 days.

Jamir said weekly monitoring would be undertaken in coordination with district administrations over the next four months to ensure contractors honour their commitments and complete projects within the stipulated timeframe.