Nagaland MPs call for strengthening BSNL services to boost digital inclusion in state

Rajya Sabha MP S. Phangnon Konyak and Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir on Wednesday jointly chaired a meeting of the Telecom Advisory Committee (TAC) of BSNL Nagaland Business Area in Dimapur, underlining the importance of robust telecom services for the state’s growth.

Addressing the meeting, Phangnon Konyak described BSNL as an enduring partner in India’s digital transformation, acknowledging its role in providing connectivity even to government offices.

She stressed that telecom services must not remain confined to urban centers but should reach villages with equal priority and fairness, ensuring true digital inclusion.

Echoing this concern, Supongmeren Jamir called for regular reviews of BSNL’s infrastructure and connectivity across Nagaland, urging officials to focus on equitable network coverage in both rural and urban areas. He emphasized that access to reliable telecom services is a fundamental driver of development, particularly in remote and underserved regions.

Both MPs reiterated BSNL’s vital role in building reliable, affordable, and accessible digital infrastructure for Nagaland, adding that inclusive connectivity will play a decisive role in advancing the state’s socio-economic development and integration with India’s digital economy.