Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, T. R. Zeliang, who is in charge of the National Highways has expressed grief over the tragic loss of 6 lives following the mudslide along National Highway 29, at Pherima on September 3.

Condoling the incident, Zeliang said that his thoughts are with the families and communities affected due to the mudslide.

He further appealed to the public to stay safe by adhering to the safety advisories as the state is facing severe mudslide problems due to incessant rain.

Zeliang asserted that the state government is steadfast in keeping the people safe and preventing future tragedies.

Assuring that restoration process is underway, he said that all concerned agencies are already in place and are working round the clock to restore the damaged highway.