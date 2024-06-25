In the upcoming municipal elections in Nagaland, 55 wards are set to witness heated contests, with a notable exception in Chiephobozou where all 9 wards have gone uncontested.

The electoral data, released ahead of the polls, highlights the distribution of candidates and electors across different regions:

Kohima Municipal Council: A total of 107 candidates, including 19 women, are contesting across 33 wards. The electorate stands at 58,504.

Dimapur Municipal Council: With 118 candidates in the fray, this council has the highest number of candidates, with a total electorate of 60,281.

Chümoukedima Town Council: 24 wards will see contests among 20 candidates, reflecting a dynamic electoral environment.

Wokha Town Council: 15 wards will be contested by 19 candidates, making it a closely watched electoral battleground.

The participation of various political parties adds another layer of complexity to the elections. The Naga People's Front (NPF), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are featured among the contesting parties, each fielding candidates across multiple councils.

The election authorities have set up a total of 521 polling stations to facilitate the voting process for an electorate exceeding 278,020 voters. The gender ratio among the candidates is also notable, with several women stepping forward to contest various wards marking a positive trend towards gender inclusivity in local governance.