Dimapur police detained 300 individuals identified as potential troublemakers at an undisclosed location. This decisive action was part of a strategy to preempt any electoral violence ahead of the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections on June 26.

In the 24 hours leading up to the elections, the Dimapur Police Commissionerate implemented these preventive measures to maintain peace and order across the Dimapur Municipal Council, East Dimapur Town Council, Chumoukedima Town Council, Medziphema Town Council, and Niuland Town Council areas.

In addition to the detentions, police conducted several seizures, confiscating: One .32 caliber pistol with seven live rounds, an Alto car, 400 catapults, and 600 packets of marbles.