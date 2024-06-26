Approximately 75% of eligible voters in Kohima town council participated in Nagaland Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, marking a significant turnout for the long-awaited polls.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur, Kevithuto Sophie, IPS, has issued an order partially relaxing the prohibitory measures implemented for the election. The relaxation will be in effect from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on June 27. However, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be reinstated from 5:00 pm on June 27 until 7:00 am on June 28 to prevent potential post-poll violence.

During the restricted period, gatherings of five or more people, public meetings, processions, and carrying of weapons or inflammatory objects will be prohibited in the jurisdictions of Dimapur Municipal Council, East Dimapur Town Council, Chumoukedima Town Council, Medziphema Town Council, and Niuland Town Council.

The ULB elections took place across 420 polling stations in 214 wards, covering three municipalities and 21 town councils. A total of 523 candidates contested in today's poll, with ages ranging from 22 to 81 years old. Prior to the polls, 64 candidates were declared elected unopposed.