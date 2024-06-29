The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won the Wokha town council election in Nagaland, winning seven of 15 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, won five seats.

While, the BJP won three seats in the municipal polls.

These 15 wards were contested by 19 candidates, making it a closely watched electoral battleground.

According to reports, the NDPP has achieved a decisive victory in the Chiephobozou Town Council in Kohima, with party candidates elected unopposed in all nine wards of this urban local body, indicating a strong mandate from the electorate.

The election encompasses 24 urban local bodies across 10 districts, including three municipalities and 21 town councils.

The counting process, which began promptly at 8 am, is being conducted simultaneously at 16 centres across the state, as reported by PTI.