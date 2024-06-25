In preparation for the Municipal/Town Council Polls of 2024, the Government of Nagaland has issued clear directives regarding the admission of individuals to polling stations. This move aims to ensure a smooth, secure, and orderly voting process, in accordance with Rule 48 of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules 2023.

The Presiding Officer is instructed to allow only specific persons into the polling station:

Polling Officials: Those directly involved in the polling process.

Public Servants on Election Duty: Includes Election Observers, Deputy Commissioners, Sector Magistrates/Officers, and other officials as designated.

Authorized Persons: Individuals with authority letters or entry passes from the Election Commission.

Candidates and Agents: Each candidate, their election agent, and polling agent may be admitted one at a time.

Assisting Persons: This includes a child accompanying an elector, a person assisting a blind or infirm elector, and others as needed under specific rules.



Under Rule 46 (2), if a female presence is necessary for assisting women electors or conducting searches, the Presiding Officer may designate a female polling official or a consenting woman from the voters present.

However, the directive explicitly states that "Public Servants on Duty" does not include Ministers, MPs, State Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Advisors, or MLAs, as their presence necessitates security personnel, who are not allowed inside the polling station. Similarly, police officers are generally not permitted unless specifically called by the Presiding Officer for law and order purposes.

Returning Officers are required to issue identity cards to contesting candidates with their photographs. Presiding Officers may request these IDs for verification, and polling agents must produce attested copies of their appointment letters.

No security personnel accompanying candidates, agents, or electors are permitted inside polling stations.

The directive further states that there will be separate queues for men and women voters for the Nagaland Municipal polls, who will be admitted in alternating batches to prevent crowding. Priority will be given to persons with disabilities, senior citizens (75 years and above), and women with babies. If needed, female assistants or MTS polling officials will help these voters.

While media representatives may photograph voters outside polling stations, they must have an entry pass from the State Election Commission to enter the station. They are strictly prohibited from photographing inside the polling station, approaching the voting compartment, or interviewing polling personnel to maintain the secrecy and integrity of the voting process.

These instructions have been disseminated to all presiding officers to ensure compliance and a seamless polling experience.

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