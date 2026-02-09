Nagaland musician Abdon Mech to open for John Mayer's debut India concert

A musician from Thahekhu village in Nagaland will open for Grammy-winning artist John Mayer at his first-ever concert in India, scheduled for February 11, 2026 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Abdon Mech, who learnt of the opportunity just 48 hours before announcing it publicly, shared his reaction on Instagram. "This kid is opening for his absolute hero. Man, who would have thought this village boy from Thahekhu in Nagaland would be supporting one of the greatest musical artists of this generation," he said.

Mech urged aspiring artists to persist with their ambitions despite discouragement. "If anybody tells you that your dreams are too big, please punch them in the face. Please chase your dreams. I'm chasing my dream," he added. "It's worth it, I promise."

The concert, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, marks a significant moment for live music in India. Tickets are available through BookMyShow's official platform, with organisers anticipating strong attendance given Mayer's sustained popularity amongst Indian audiences and the scarcity of his performances in the country.

The show was initially planned for January 22 but was postponed. BookMyShow Live attributed the change to "unforeseen circumstances" in a statement confirming the new date.

Mayer, known for blending blues, rock, folk and pop with thoughtful guitar work, has previously expressed interest in performing in India. "India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here," he said, describing the upcoming performance as "both humbling and exhilarating."

The setlist is expected to include tracks such as Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Gravity, Your Body Is a Wonderland, Love on the Weekend and New Light, offering a mix of introspective ballads and more upbeat material.

For Mech, the opportunity represents a career milestone that seemed improbable from his starting point in rural Nagaland. His Instagram post concluded with simple advice for fellow dreamers: "I found out 48 hours ago and it's just hitting me now. Let's go."