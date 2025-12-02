Nagaland: MykiFest 2025 opens in Kohima, championing women’s skills and entrepreneurship

The 8th edition of MykiFest officially commenced today, December 2 at the Directorate of Women Resource Development premises in Kohima, spearheaded by the Nagaland Department of Women Resource Development. Organized alongside the Hornbill Festival, the initiative aims to recognise, promote and celebrate the skills, entrepreneurship and creativity of women across the State.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Secretary of Women Resource Development, Zhothisa Dawhuo, IAS, emphasised that MykiFest serves as a platform to showcase women’s talents while bolstering their economic independence. He reiterated the department’s commitment toward uplifting women and breaking social as well as economic barriers through continued support and opportunities.

Dawhuo highlighted that the Myki brand was established with a vision to empower women artisans and entrepreneurs by providing an avenue to exhibit their products, craftsmanship and innovations. He urged the officials and staff of the department to sustain their efforts to further strengthen women-centric programmes and policies.

The Secretary also assured that the department is working toward organising an even larger and more vibrant edition of MykiFest at Kisama in the coming years, enabling wider participation and collective promotion of women-led enterprises across Nagaland.

Delivering the opening remarks, Director of Women Resource Development, Vilone Sakhrie, described the festival as a tribute to the invaluable contributions women make in everyday life. Appreciating the strong participation from artisans, trainees and entrepreneurs, he expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting the initiative.

Earlier, Dawhuo inaugurated the exhibition stalls, marking the formal opening of Hornbill-cum-MykiFest 2025.

This year’s edition features micro-stalls from the Apparel and Accessories Programme, the Food Processing and Resource Centre, and trainees from Myki training centres in Kohima and Dimapur. The festival also spotlights women authors, musicians, singers and local entrepreneurs—celebrating the dynamic spirit of women-led creativity, skill development and entrepreneurship in Nagaland.