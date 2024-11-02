The Naga Council Dimapur (NCD) marked a significant milestone in its history by commemorating its 75th anniversary at the Dimapur District Sports Council Stadium. The event, themed “75 Years of Naga Unity,” attracted a diverse audience, including prominent leaders, local representatives, and members of the Naga community, all coming together to celebrate this landmark occasion.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio graced the event as the Special Guest, inaugurating the ceremony with a flag-hosting event. In his keynote address, Rio reflected on the NCD's journey and its significant contributions over the decades. He underscored the importance of unity, development, and cultural heritage among the Nagas, expressing deep appreciation for the council’s efforts in fostering peace and unity across various communities.

“The spirit of dedication and solidarity is vital,” Rio emphasized, encouraging the NCD to continue its work in promoting inclusivity. He highlighted the council's motto, “All in One,” which symbolizes the unification of 16 tribes from Nagaland and four from Manipur—Tangkhul, Poumai, Mao, and Anal. This representation, according to Rio, is crucial in strengthening bonds among the diverse Naga tribes.

Rio acknowledged Dimapur’s strategic significance as Nagaland’s commercial hub, pointing out its unique position as the state’s only railway station and airport, along with its location along the Trans-ASEAN Highway. He reflected on the region's historical context, acknowledging the legacy of British administration and the protections afforded to Nagaland under Article 371(A), which safeguards its cultural identity.

Celebrating the rich heritage of the Nagas, Rio lauded cultural festivals such as the Hornbill Festival, which has evolved into an international celebration showcasing the traditions of all Naga tribes. He also addressed the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations that aim to protect local interests by requiring non-indigenous visitors to obtain permits before entering the state.

In a bid to further support the development of Dimapur, Rio announced plans for a dedicated office for the NCD, a six-story building for the Naga Club, and an upgrade of the Dimapur District Sports Council Stadium to international standards, enhancing the region's infrastructure.

Rio concluded his address by calling on civil society organizations to collaborate with the government to address challenges and improve living conditions in Dimapur, envisioning a future characterized by unity and resilience.

MLA Moatoshi Longkumer, who served as one of the Guests of Honour, praised the council’s legacy, stating it serves as a “testament to the wisdom, leadership, and service” of its predecessors. He noted the NCD’s vital role in uniting the region’s diverse tribes and emphasized that true leadership extends beyond officeholders to every individual dedicated to community welfare.

Advisor for Tribal Affairs and Election, Tovihoto Ayemi, commended the NCD for its relentless dedication to unity among the various communities in Dimapur. He recognized the council’s achievements in fostering peace and advancing social and economic progress, reinforcing the belief that unity transcends mere cohabitation during challenges.

In his presidential address, Etsungmomo Kikon, NCD President, emphasized the organization’s commitment to safeguarding Naga interests and promoting civil welfare. He noted the development of critical assets like the Naga Council plot on Nyamo Lotha Road, the Mhalie Memorial Market Complex, and the New Naga Cemetery, all made possible through the support of Chief Minister Rio.

The event also acknowledged various local organizations, including the Ao Senso Telongjem Dimapur and the Lotha Baptist Church, for their contributions to community beautification projects. A moment of silence was observed to honor the past leaders of the NCD, recognizing their sacrifices and commitment to the community.

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