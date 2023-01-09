Nagaland: Naga Hoho claims BJP failed to resolve Naga political impasse
The apex body claimed that the BJP government assured in the 2018 assembly election with the slogan "Election for solution", however, the settlement is not announced even after more than eight years of power.
Nagaland's apex tribal body Naga Hoho accused the BJP-led Central goverment of failing to address the wish of the Naga people for a lasting settlement.
The apex body claimed that the BJP government assured in the 2018 assembly election with the slogan "Election for solution".
In a press statement, the Naga Hoho recalled that the prime minister of India had given 18 months to bring Indo-Naga political solution after assuming the top office in 2014 but the settlement is not announced even after more than eight years of power at the Centre.
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"The GoI is well aware that more than twenty-five years have gone ever since the signing of the Indo-Naga cease-fire with the objectives for finding out Indo-Naga political settlement," the press release stated.
"Apparently, the Naga peace Accord which is believed to be at its final stage and likely to culminate anytime seems to be never-ending political negotiations. Very disgustingly, India has employed the colonial policy of further divides and fragmentation of the Naga people despite recognition of Naga political problem as a unique situation and history," it added.
While maintaining that the 'Framework Agreement" signed on August 3, 2015, has "turned into a dark history", the Naga Hoho also accused the Centre of wielding draconian laws and easing the Naga people with false promises.
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