Nagaland's apex tribal body Naga Hoho accused the BJP-led Central goverment of failing to address the wish of the Naga people for a lasting settlement.

The apex body claimed that the BJP government assured in the 2018 assembly election with the slogan "Election for solution".

In a press statement, the Naga Hoho recalled that the prime minister of India had given 18 months to bring Indo-Naga political solution after assuming the top office in 2014 but the settlement is not announced even after more than eight years of power at the Centre.

Also Read: Nagaland: Proscribed outfit NSCN-GPRN(Khango) regrets January 4 incident at ceasefire office

"The GoI is well aware that more than twenty-five years have gone ever since the signing of the Indo-Naga cease-fire with the objectives for finding out Indo-Naga political settlement," the press release stated.



"Apparently, the Naga peace Accord which is believed to be at its final stage and likely to culminate anytime seems to be never-ending political negotiations. Very disgustingly, India has employed the colonial policy of further divides and fragmentation of the Naga people despite recognition of Naga political problem as a unique situation and history," it added.

While maintaining that the 'Framework Agreement" signed on August 3, 2015, has "turned into a dark history", the Naga Hoho also accused the Centre of wielding draconian laws and easing the Naga people with false promises.