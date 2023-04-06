The Angami Public Organisation on April 6 urged the state government to restrain and refrain from the "un-mandated Naga Mother's Association (NMA) members" while approaching social and political issues to avoid hiccups among the Nagas at large.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, Nagaland wrote, "The APO made it very clear to the state government and all concern once and for all that the present NMA leaders were a bunch of people who elected themselves no longer enjoy the support and mandate of every Naga women tribal bodies, hence they are non-entity. They lack credibility and their presentation in any form should be declared null and void."

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Further, the APO claimed that it is deeply anguished and concerned to observe some Angami women (as NMA leaders) going around meeting different authorities and also organizing various meetings and seminars thereby adopting resolutions pertaining to issues of common interests. However, the truth is that the NMA cease to exist long before and our Angami women's organization had dissociated with them and hence holds no accountability in any manner.

Thus, anything done at the request of these leaders was for their sheer personal interest. They no longer enjoy the blessing and support of the women of Nagaland State. The situation at present is volatile and the battery is highly charged due to the ruckus for the ULB election.

There are some who have the nature of flaring up the issues in the guise of working for public interest and social order. The present NMA leaders are one such.

The APO, therefore, appeal to the state government and all concerned to be aware and restrain the NMA members till further notice.