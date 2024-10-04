The Naga National Council (Parent Body), under the leadership of President S.S. Pongokhu and General Secretary Francis Kikon, has officially rebranded itself as the GPRN/NNC (Apex Body). The unanimous decision was reached during a consultative meeting held on September 26 in Dimapur, attended by representatives from various councils, including kilonsers, tatars, army wings and secretaries.

In a press release, General Secretary Kikon stated that the change in nomenclature aims to clarify the organization’s identity and mitigate confusion arising from reports of individuals allegedly damaging the reputation of national workers. Kikon said that this rebranding reflects the group’s commitment to uphold the integrity of its members and the broader Naga national movement.

Also Read: Two former Nagaland Congress leaders join BJP, meet national president JP Nadda in Delhi