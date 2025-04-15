The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has raised serious concerns over the continued appointment of Mr. Reny Wilfred, IAS, currently serving as Joint Secretary of the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), despite ongoing investigations into multiple allegations of sexual harassment filed by female subordinates.

In a strongly worded statement, the NSF expressed its profound disappointment, noting that the decision to retain Mr. Wilfred in an official capacity sends a distressing signal—one that appears to prioritize institutional protection over justice and accountability. The Federation emphasized that such a stance not only demoralizes public servants, especially women, but also erodes public trust in the government’s commitment to a safe and equitable work environment.

The NSF further highlighted that this is not a case of a singular lapse but points to a pattern of alleged misconduct. The continuation of Mr. Wilfred in a position of authority, according to the Federation, jeopardizes the credibility of the public service and creates a climate conducive to further abuse of power.

Calling for immediate action, the NSF demanded Mr. Wilfred's suspension from any office of responsibility until the final investigation report is completed and made public. The Federation also warned against any attempts to influence or interfere with the investigation, stating that such efforts would be firmly resisted by both the organization and the Naga public.