The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) highlighted the paramount importance of indigenous representation, in anticipation of the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Nagaland.

The federation informed that with the evolvement of Nagaland's democratic landscape, it becomes imperative to safeguard the interests and aspirations of the indigenous Naga populace.

They said, “It is incumbent upon us to ensure that the voices of our people are not only heard but also authentically represented in decision-making processes. Central to the NSF's advocacy is the recognition of ULBs as instrumental platforms for fostering local governance and driving development initiatives within urban areas. However, this advocacy extends beyond mere participation; it underscores the imperative of exclusive indigenous representation in these electoral contests.”

Meanwhile, the NSF asserted that the contestation in the upcoming ULB elections must be reserved solely for indigenous Naga individuals, i.e., 'Nagas by blood, not by adoption'. Moreover, the NSF advocates for the exclusion of women married to non-locals, inclusive of their offsprings, from contesting in these elections. This stance emanates from a deep-seated understanding of the intrinsic connection between governance, culture, and identity, which collectively shape the socio-political landscape of Nagaland.

The NSF also emphasized the need to safeguard the essence of Naga identity and agency in the decision-making processes at the local level by urging all stakeholders, including electoral authorities and citizens, to uphold the sanctity of indigenous representation. Additionally, they said, “It is through such concerted efforts that we can ensure the authentic articulation of the Naga people's aspirations and interests.”

Asserting that the NSF remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting inclusivity, equality, and the preservation of indigenous rights across all spheres of governance as guardians of Naga interests, the federation also said, “In doing so, we reaffirm our collective resolve to nurture a democratic ethos that is rooted in the principles of justice, equity, and empowerment for all.”