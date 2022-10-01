Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has condemned the Centre’s notification declaring parts of Nagaland as “disturbed area” and thereby extending the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The student body claimed that the move made by the Centre under the pretext of the “Law and order” problem in major parts of the Nagaland federation is a continuous attempt to paint the state as a land of lawlessness and chaos.

Further NSF appeals people of Nagaland not to support the Centre's continuous effort to extend AFSPA in the region.

Earlier on September 30, the central government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act across nine districts of Nagaland, including – Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto from October 1, 2022, to March 30, 2023.

The Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA) is a law that empowers the Armed Forces to maintain public order in 'disturbed areas. They have the right to prohibit the gathering of five or more persons in an area.

If the Armed Forces feel that a person is violating the law, then after giving a proper warning, they can use force or even fire. In case of suspicion of any person, the army can also arrest any person without a warrant and can also search the premises without a warrant.

Any person arrested or taken into custody may be handed over to the officer-in-charge of the nearest police station and the reasons for their arrest may be explained.

