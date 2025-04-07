The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in multiple districts and police jurisdictions across the Naga-inhabited areas.



The extension, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs through notification S.O. 1536(E) dated March 30, 2025, renews the designation of these areas as "disturbed" under AFSPA for another six-month period, effective from April 1, 2025.

Describing the move as a direct violation of the rights, dignity, and democratic aspirations of the Naga people, the NSF criticized the decision as regressive and detached from the ground realities. The Federation emphasized that the Naga community has consistently advocated for peace and resolution through non-violent dialogue, yet continues to face militarization and imposition of colonial-era laws that offer sweeping powers to security forces with little accountability.

“The extension of AFSPA continues to bring untold suffering, trauma, and fear to generations of Naga families,” the NSF stated. It cited instances of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary detentions, harassment, and suppression of civil liberties as longstanding consequences of the law’s implementation. According to the Federation, the persistence of AFSPA undermines the ongoing Indo-Naga political dialogue and represents a calculated provocation against the collective call for justice and reconciliation.

Reaffirming its longstanding demand for the complete repeal of AFSPA from Naga areas, the NSF announced that it would enforce its policy of total non-cooperation with the Indian armed forces. The Federation directed all its Federating Units and subordinate bodies to refrain from participating in joint programs, civic initiatives, or ceremonial events involving military personnel.

“This directive is not merely an act of protest, but a moral and political duty to protect the future of the Naga people,” the statement concluded.