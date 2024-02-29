In a plea aimed at preserving the indigenous identity and cultural heritage of Nagaland, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has called upon the state government to revoke the order suspending the Inner Line Permit (ILP) within a strict timeframe of 30 days. This demand was reiterated by NSF President Medovi Rhi and General Secretary Chumben Khuvung in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary, expressing grave concern over the lax enforcement of ILP regulations in the state.

The suspension order, issued on June 2, 2023, for the erstwhile Dimapur district (comprising Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland), has raised alarm bells within the federation. NSF emphasized the vital role played by ILP in regulating tourist inflow and curbing the entry of illegal immigrants for over 150 years. However, lax implementation by successive governments has led to a surge in illicit activities, posing a significant threat to the unique identity and culture of the indigenous Nagas.

NSF underlined the urgent need for a resolute government, supported by honest leadership and an efficient bureaucracy, to safeguard the interests of the indigenous population. The federation lamented the exclusion of Dimapur district from the ILP regime, highlighting the district's vulnerability to an influx of individuals with questionable identities, thereby jeopardizing not only Nagaland but also the entire northeastern region.

Despite repeated pleas for effective ILP implementation, including a written representation to the Chief Secretary's office in October 2023, the government's inaction has fueled NSF's concerns. In an effort to address the issue firsthand, NSF conducted an ILP verification drive on February 27 and 28, detecting and preventing 637 defaulters from entering the ILP zone. This alarming revelation underscores the government's failure to create awareness about ILP requirements.

NSF demanded immediate action from the state government, calling for the revocation of the suspension order and the inclusion of Dimapur district under the ILP regime within 30 days. Furthermore, the federation urged the establishment of ILP monitoring cells at key entry points and the implementation of stringent measures to deter ILP violations.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, NSF emphasized the need for extensive awareness campaigns to educate all communities about the mandatory ILP requirement for entry into Nagaland. The federation reiterated that these demands were not merely pleas but a fervent call to protect the essence of the Naga homeland.

NSF expressed hope that with the intervention of the Chief Secretary and the commitment of the government, the looming threat could be overcome, securing the future of the indigenous population.