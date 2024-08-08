The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has expressed grave concern over the ongoing civil unrest in Bangladesh, warning of its potential impact on the North East Region of India. The NSF fears that the instability could trigger a significant influx of Bangladeshi nationals into Nagaland, reminiscent of past migrations that have historically strained regional resources and altered demographic landscapes.

Highlighting historical precedents, the NSF recalled the 1947 partition and the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, both of which saw large-scale migrations into Indian states like Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya. These events led to increased competition for resources and heightened tensions within the North East.

The NSF stated three primary concerns:

- Ongoing illegal immigration has shifted local demographics, threatening the cultural integrity and traditional lifestyles of the Naga people.

- The influx of illegal immigrants pressures the state’s economy by competing for limited resources, jobs, and public services, potentially causing economic instability.

- The potential for increased illegal immigration could ignite social unrest, exacerbating existing community conflicts.

In response, the NSF is demanding the Nagaland government to act swiftly to prevent a recurrence of past immigration issues. They called for enhanced border security, stringent immigration controls, and rigorous enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. Additionally, the NSF advised local authorities and community leaders to remain vigilant and ensure that Permanent Residential Certificates (PRCs) are not issued to illegal immigrants.