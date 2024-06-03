In a bid to champion environmental conservation and sustainability, the Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called upon its federating units, sub-ordinate bodies, and the wider student community to actively engage in observing World Environment Day on June 5th, 2024.

Under the theme "Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience," this year's World Environment Day highlights the pressing need for individual and collective action to safeguard our natural environment amidst escalating ecological challenges.

The NSF underscores the paramount importance of environmental stewardship and resilience in tackling these challenges. To this end, the federation is rallying its members to participate in meaningful activities aimed at nurturing the planet.

A primary initiative advocated by the NSF is the planting of saplings. This seemingly simple gesture holds profound significance, not only in contributing to reforestation efforts but also in symbolizing a steadfast commitment to preserving the environment for future generations. Every student, unit, and sub-ordinate body is encouraged to plant at least one sapling and actively nurture its growth.

Beyond tree planting, the NSF advocates for engagement in various other conservation endeavors, including clean-up drives, awareness campaigns, workshops, seminars, and other initiatives focused on addressing environmental issues.

The federation firmly believes that these concerted efforts will not only enhance local ecosystems but also have a broader positive impact on global environmental health. By uniting in action, the Naga student community aims to safeguard the natural beauty and ecological equilibrium of the region.

President Medovi Rhi and General Secretary Chumben Khuvung jointly affirmed the federation's commitment to environmental stewardship, calling on all members to unite in reaffirming their dedication to the planet on this World Environment Day. Through collective action and individual responsibility, they stated the potential for creating a sustainable and flourishing future for all.