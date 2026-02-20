Nagaland: Naga Students’ Federation opposes MHA directive on singing of Vande Mataram in schools

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has strongly opposed recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs mandating that the Indian National Song Vande Mataram be played or sung before the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana during specific high-level official functions, including in educational institutions.

In a statement, the Federation said the directive, which prescribes a fixed sequence for the National Song and Anthem in schools, fails to consider the historical, political and cultural realities of the Naga people. While acknowledging the constitutional framework of India, including Article 51A(a), the NSF asserted that no authority can impose cultural or ideological conformity in a manner that disregards the unique identity and history of the Naga homeland.

The Federation expressed concern over instructions suggesting that the school day may begin with the community singing of Vande Mataram, along with efforts to “popularize” the National Song and Anthem. It maintained that educational institutions should remain spaces for learning and critical thinking, and not be used to enforce symbolic compliance.

The NSF warned that any move to make the singing or playing of Vande Mataram compulsory before Jana Gana Mana in schools across Nagaland would not be accepted. It urged the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) to refrain from issuing circulars or notifications enforcing such directives within its jurisdiction.

Further, the Federation cautioned school authorities against implementing these guidelines without consultation with stakeholders, stating that any unilateral action would be viewed as an affront to the sentiments of the Naga students’ community.

The NSF has also advised its federating units and subordinate bodies to remain vigilant and ensure that such activities are not carried out in their respective jurisdictions, while calling on authorities to respect the political and cultural rights of the Naga people.