The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) extends its heartfelt commendations to the Nagaland Police for their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts in combating the scourge of drugs within the state.

The Nagaland Police have undertaken a vigorous campaign against drug trafficking and other illegal activities, striving to uphold the safety and well-being of our society.

On March 23, 2024, the Nagaland Police achieved a significant milestone in their crusade against narcotics by apprehending Bahar Uddin and his accomplices from Sonitpur, Assam.

The NSF applauds this decisive action, which demonstrates the dedication and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in curbing the proliferation of illegal substances within our borders.

It has come to our attention with deep dismay that Bahar Uddin, the arrested individual, had previously held the position of president at Jama Masjid, New Market, Dimapur.



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The NSF finds it reprehensible that someone with such a dubious background could occupy a position of trust within a religious institution. This revelation underscores the need for greater vigilance and scrutiny in ensuring the integrity of individuals entrusted with leadership roles in our communities.

The NSF issues a stern warning against any attempts to secure the release of Bahar Uddin or to advocate on his behalf.

"We call upon all civil society organizations and conscientious individuals to unite in denouncing such anti-social elements and upholding the rule of law. It is imperative that we stand firm against any form of leniency or compromise in dealing with those who threaten the fabric of our society," stated a release.

Furthermore, the NSF urges heightened vigilance against non-locals involved in illegal activities within the state and across the Naga homeland.

The recent spate of arrests, which has resulted in the apprehension of 37 individuals for possession of illegal narcotics and psychotropic substances, underscores the urgent need for robust enforcement measures.

The Nagaland Police's proactive stance in conducting state-wide operations to disrupt the supply chain of illicit drugs and alcohol is commendable and deserves our full support.

As responsible citizens, it is incumbent upon us to collaborate with law enforcement authorities and contribute towards creating a safer and drug-free environment for future generations.

The NSF reaffirms its commitment to working alongside the law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in combating the menace of drug abuse and illicit activities.