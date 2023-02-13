A video of a young woman from Nagaland who faced racial discrimination at the ongoing Surajkund Mela in Haryana has hit social media platforms.



In the clip, the woman stated that people walked up to her stall and asked “do you eat dog meat and snakes?” BJP state president of Nagaland Temjen Imna Along reacted to it with a witty and humorous Tweet.

“Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls,'” Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his sharp but witty humor, drew inspiration from the popular television show Man vs. Wild and reacted in the incident, saying, “Some people have started considering us as relatives of ‘Bear Grylls’. This is not done.”

On the social media platform, Along's tweet has caused a lot of buzz. The minister has received praise for his response to the incident.

A user said, “Sir, your sense of humour is amazing”.



Another added, “The pride of her state is imperative for the young lady and is all that matters. With daughters like them, the Naga culture civilization shall flourish.



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